Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The authors assessed central nervous system (CNS) polypharmacy among low-income, racially diverse homebound older adults with depression (N=277) and its associations with the participants' ratings of depressive symptoms and pain.



METHODS: CNS-active and other psychotropic and analgesic medications intake was collected from patients' medication containers. Depressive symptoms were assessed with the 24-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, and pain intensity was measured on an 11-point numerical rating scale. Covariates were disability (World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule 2.0) and perceived social support (Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support).



RESULTS: Of the patients, 16% engaged in CNS polypharmacy, taking three or more CNS-active medications. Of these, 69%, 69%, and 89% were using selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, benzodiazepines, and opioids, respectively. Higher pain intensity ratings were associated with CNS polypharmacy. Benzodiazepine users were more likely than nonusers to use opioids.



CONCLUSIONS: Medication reviews and improved access to evidence-based psychotherapeutic treatments are needed for these older individuals with depression.

