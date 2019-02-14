|
Appel O, Stephens D, Shadravan SM, Key J, Ochoa K. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles (Appel, Stephens, Shadravan, Ochoa); Office of Diversion and Reentry, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, Los Angeles (Appel, Stephens, Ochoa); Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles (Key).
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
32340592
OBJECTIVE: This study analyzed race-ethnicity and arrest charge data from the Los Angeles (LA) County jail mental health (JMH) population to examine disparities by race and ethnicity.
Language: en
Homeless mentally ill; Law and psychiatry