Sami M, Quattrone D, Ferraro L, Tripoli G, Cascia E, Gayer-Anderson C, Selten JP, Arango C, Bernardo M, Tarricone I, Tortelli A, Gatto G, Del Peschio S, Del-Ben CM, Rutten BP, Jones PB, van Os J, de Haan L, Morgan C, Lewis C, Bhattacharyya S, Freeman TP, Lynskey M, Murray RM, Forti MD. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry Centre, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London, London, SE5 8AF, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
32340643
BACKGROUND: First episode psychosis (FEP) patients who use cannabis experience more frequent psychotic and euphoric intoxication experiences compared to controls. It is not clear whether this is consequent to patients being more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis use or to their heavier pattern of use. We aimed to determine whether extent of use predicted psychotic-like and euphoric intoxication experiences in patients and controls and whether this differs between groups.
Psychotic-like experiences; psychotomimetic; schizophrenia; substance abuse