Citation

Davidorf OA, Ng AE, Davidorf JM. Am. J. Ophthalmol. Case Rep. 2020; 18: e100670.

Affiliation

Davidorf Eye Group, 7320 Woodlake Avenue, Suite 190, West Hills, CA, 91307, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajoc.2020.100670

PMID

32346649

PMCID

PMC7183099

Abstract

PURPOSE: Bee sting injuries to the eye and surrounding tissue are an infrequent occurrence. Here we present an interesting Case of a 64 year old bee keeper who was stung in the left upper eyelid. OBSERVATIONS: After the injury, she developed pain and inflammation of the eyelid though a few days after the injury noted increased eye pain. On initial ophthalmic assessment, no retained foreign body was noted. Six days after the incident, her lid edema had improved and a retained foreign body - the bee stinger - had been found on eversion of the eyelid. We propose that as the inflammation resolved, the stinger extruded from the inner eyelid tissue, causing a corneal abrasion, which was the source of her acute increase in pain.

CONCLUSION AND IMPORTANCE: In cases of bee injuries, it is paramount to consider the possibility of retained foreign bodies and to perform a thorough ophthalmic examination and assessment.

© 2020 The Author(s).


Language: en

Keywords

Bee sting; Cornea; Corneal abrasion; Eyelid; Foreign body; Superficial laceration

