Citation
MacGregor AJ, Zouris JM, Watrous JR, McCabe CT, Dougherty AL, Galarneau MR, Fraser JJ. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e578.
Affiliation
Warfighter Performance Department, Naval Health Research Center, 140 Sylvester Road, San Diego, CA, 92106, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32345277
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Blast injury emerged as a primary source of morbidity among US military personnel during the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, and led to an array of adverse health outcomes. Multimorbidity, or the presence of two or more medical conditions in an individual, can complicate treatment strategies. To date, there is minimal research on the impact of multimorbidity on long-term patient-reported outcomes. We aimed to define multimorbidity patterns in a population of blast-injured military personnel, and to examine these patterns in relation to long-term quality of life (QOL).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Blast injury; Combat; Deployment; Military; Multimorbidity; Quality of life