Gifford RM, Taylor N, Stacey M, Woods DR. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Research Institute for Sport, Physical Activity and Leisure, Leeds Beckett University Carnegie Faculty, Leeds, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjmilitary-2020-001480

PMID

32345677

Abstract

Since the advent of women in ground close combat (WGCC) roles, the impact on women of the attendant risk of heat stress and heat illness has been considered. Much emphasis has been placed on sex differences in thermal physiology. This article considers the application of evidence of sex-associated thermoregulatory variation to the occupational and environmental setting of WGCC, and weighs the relative importance of physiological differences arising from biological sex, and behaviour associated with gender normatives. Quantifying the risk of heat illness to WGCC should draw on data from their real-world occupational context.

© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2020. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.


Language: en

Keywords

occupational & industrial medicine; physiology; sex steroids & HRT

