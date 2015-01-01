SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jones E. Br. J. Psychiatry 2020; 216(3): 127-128.

Affiliation

Professor of the History of Medicine and Psychiatry, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatry)

DOI

10.1192/bjp.2020.46

PMID

32345414

Abstract

Moral injury, characterised by guilt, shame and self-condemnation, is conceptualised either as an adjunct to post-traumatic stress disorder or as a new syndrome. Studies of symptoms and potentially morally injurious events have produced a possible definition and informed the design of rating scales. The current challenge remains the design of effective interventions. Because moral injury relates to ethical behaviour, the meaning attached to events and perceptions of the self, moral philosophy and spirituality could contribute to the design of treatments.


Language: en

Keywords

Moral injury; post-traumatic illness; post-traumatic stress disorder; transgressive acts; veterans

