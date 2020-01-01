|
Citation
Stephens JA, Van Puymbroeck M, Sample PL, Schmid AA. Complement. Ther. Clin. Pract. 2020; 40: e101172.
Affiliation
Colorado State University, Department of Occupational Therapy, USA. Electronic address: arlene.schmid@colostate.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32347208
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: This was a preliminary investigation to investigate potential benefits of group yoga, as past work has indicated that one-on-one yoga can improve functional deficits in adults with brain injury.
Keywords
Balance; Brain injury; Chronic; Complementary therapies; Mobility; Yoga