Moss HB, Ge S, Trager E, Saavedra M, Yau M, Ijeaku I, Deas D. Compr. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
University of California at Riverside School of Medicine, United States of America.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32345436
BACKGROUND: Multiple developmental risk factors for Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) during young adulthood have been identified. In this investigation, we examined the impact of homelessness, foster care, and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) prior to 12th grade on the development of three common SUDs during young adulthood-Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Tobacco Use Disorder (TUD) and Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD). Our hypothesis was that while both homelessness and ACEs are significant risk factors for young adult SUDs, foster care involvement might convey protection.
Adverse childhood experiences; Alcohol Use Disorder; Cannabis Use Disorder; Childhood; Foster care; Homelessness; Substance Use Disorders; Tobacco Use Disorder; Young adulthood