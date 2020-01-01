|
Citation
|
Vivoda JM, Walker RM, Cao J, Koumoutzis A. Gerontologist 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Sociology and Gerontology, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32346739
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Older adults can expect to live between 6 and 10 years after they give up driving, but driving reduction and cessation (DRC) are not equally experienced by all groups. Individual characteristics such as poor health, impaired vision, older age, and female gender are known to affect DRC. Using cumulative disadvantage theory as a guide, this study assessed the role played by wealth in DRC among older adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study were analyzed using multinomial logistic regression techniques. This allowed for the effect of each predictor on the odds of engagement in a given driving status (full driving, driving reduction [DR], and driving cessation [DC]) to be compared to each of the others.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cumulative disadvantage; Driving; Economics; Net worth; Self-regulation; Transportation