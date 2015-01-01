|
Citation
|
Edwards KM, Siller L, Murphy SP. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of New Hampshire, Durham, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32345139
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study was to examine reactions to participating in trauma and addiction research among women in a sober living home. Participants were 59 women who completed a comprehensive survey battery while living in the sober living home. The survey assessed women's victimization and addiction history along with current psychological and behavioral health symptoms and resilience characteristics. At the end of the survey, women were asked about their reactions to participating in the survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; anything related to domestic violence; domestic violence; sexual assault