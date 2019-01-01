Abstract

I recently published a Research Article entitled: “Police Violence and the Health of Black Infants,” (1) in which I examined the impact of in utero exposure to police killings of unarmed blacks in a residential environment on black infants’ health. Subsequent to publication, a reader discovered classification errors in the data openly shared as part of the publication. After learning about these errors, I conducted a thorough investigation focusing on a larger sample of cases that revealed further classification errors. A reanalysis of the data leads to revised findings that do not replicate the results in the original paper. Therefore, I must retract the Research Article and apologize that these errors were not discovered before publication. I am grateful that someone found the classification errors, which allowed me to investigate the issue and correct it quickly.



[This retracts the article DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aax7894.].



Copyright © 2019 The Authors, some rights reserved; exclusive licensee American Association for the Advancement of Science. No claim to original U.S. Government Works. Distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution License 4.0 (CC BY).

Language: en