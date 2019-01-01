|
Citation
Sci. Adv. 2019; 5(12): eaba5491.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, American Association for the Advancement of Science)
DOI
PMID
32346615
PMCID
Abstract
I recently published a Research Article entitled: “Police Violence and the Health of Black Infants,” (1) in which I examined the impact of in utero exposure to police killings of unarmed blacks in a residential environment on black infants’ health. Subsequent to publication, a reader discovered classification errors in the data openly shared as part of the publication. After learning about these errors, I conducted a thorough investigation focusing on a larger sample of cases that revealed further classification errors. A reanalysis of the data leads to revised findings that do not replicate the results in the original paper. Therefore, I must retract the Research Article and apologize that these errors were not discovered before publication. I am grateful that someone found the classification errors, which allowed me to investigate the issue and correct it quickly.
