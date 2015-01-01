|
Kastaneer ME, Maijers MC, Martina JD. Spinal Cord Ser. Cases 2020; 6(1): e29.
Rehabilitation Center SGR Group, Willemstad, Curaçao.
(Copyright © 2020, Nature Publishing Group)
32345982
INTRODUCTION: Ecstasy is a commonly used party drug and is the second most popular drug after marijuana among youngsters. Serious health hazards have been described including cardiac diseases, neurological complications, multi-organ failure, and even death. Spinal cord injury/dysfunction (SCI/D) is rarely described as a result of ecstasy ingestion. CASE PRESENTATION: We present a case of a 19-year-old male patient who was admitted to our rehabilitation center, after developing a T11 AIS B SCI/D following recreational use of ecstasy.
