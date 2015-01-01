Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ecstasy is a commonly used party drug and is the second most popular drug after marijuana among youngsters. Serious health hazards have been described including cardiac diseases, neurological complications, multi-organ failure, and even death. Spinal cord injury/dysfunction (SCI/D) is rarely described as a result of ecstasy ingestion. CASE PRESENTATION: We present a case of a 19-year-old male patient who was admitted to our rehabilitation center, after developing a T11 AIS B SCI/D following recreational use of ecstasy.



DISCUSSION: In our case magnetic resonance imaging was inconclusive due to artifacts caused by metallic rods used for surgical scoliosis treatment in the past. This individual received no surgical or pharmacological treatments; however, it is questionable whether any specific treatments would have been beneficial. Ecstasy ingestion leads to a serotonin surge and induces microvascular changes. Neurovascular hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, de novo aneurysm formation, and subsequent rupture can occur. 5-hydroxytryptamine, which comes from serotonergic terminals, is a very potent vasoconstrictive amine and can thus lead to prolonged vasoconstriction and ischemia. It is most likely that the SCI/D in our case is the result of an ischemic event following the vasoconstrictive effects of ecstasy ingestion. It is important to stress the possible consequences of recreational ecstasy usage and in unexplained SCI/D, one should consider the possibility of drug-related causes.

