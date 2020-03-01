Abstract

Mushroom poisoning is a serious food safety issue in China. However, there is insufficient information on many poisoning incidents, including mushroom species and their clinical manifestations, diagnosis, treatments and toxins. Detailed epidemiological investigation was conducted after the occurrence of a mushroom poisoning incident resulting in typical muscarinic syndrome in Ningxia, China. The suspected mushroom species was identified based on morphological and phylogenetic analyses. Muscarine was detected using ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS). On September 2, 2019, two patients exhibited typical muscarinic syndrome after consuming wild mushrooms. The clinical manifestations included chills, sweating, salivation and diarrhoea; the incubation period was approximately 2 h. Treatments, including anti-inflammatory, detoxification and nutritional support, were remedial. Full recovery ensued within 24 h. The specimen was identified as Inocybe serotina, and its muscarine content was 324.0 ± 62.4 mg/kg (k = 2, p = 95%). Two patients were poisoned via stimulation of their parasympathetic nervous system due to mistaken consumption of muscarine-containing I. serotina. They fully recovered with supportive treatments. To our knowledge, this is the first case report of I. serotina poisoning worldwide and is the first record of this species in China. Further, a method for muscarine detection was established using UPLC-MS/MS.



