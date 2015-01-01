|
Suda AJ, Höppchen I. Unfallchirurg 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
„Terror awareness“ bei Humanmedizinstudierenden im 5. Jahr des Mannheimer Reformierten Curriculums Medizin plus.
Abteilung Allgemeinmedizin und Versorgungsforschung, Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg, Marsilius-Arkaden, Turm West. Im Neuenheimer Feld 130.3, 69120, Heidelberg, Deutschland.
32347370
BACKGROUND: The treatment of gunshot wounds and wounds caused by explosive devices as used in terrorist attacks is not currently an issue for education in most medical faculties; however, because of the increasing number of terrorist attacks in Germany and Europe this is becoming more important. The aim of this study was to evaluate the knowledge of dealing with and treatment of patients as victims of terrorist attacks of 5th year medical students at the Mannheim Medical Faculty of Heidelberg University prior to and after a specific seminar.
Heidelberg University; Medical students; Military medicine; Safety culture; War injuries