Abstract

BACKGROUND: The treatment of gunshot wounds and wounds caused by explosive devices as used in terrorist attacks is not currently an issue for education in most medical faculties; however, because of the increasing number of terrorist attacks in Germany and Europe this is becoming more important. The aim of this study was to evaluate the knowledge of dealing with and treatment of patients as victims of terrorist attacks of 5th year medical students at the Mannheim Medical Faculty of Heidelberg University prior to and after a specific seminar.



METHODS: All students offered to participate voluntarily. Before the seminar a questionnaire with six questions about previous knowledge on terror awareness was distributed. After the seminar another almost identical questionnaire with six questions was distributed and completed by the students.



RESULTS: A total of 97 medical students agreed to take part in the study of whom 53 were female. The mean age was 25.4 years (SD 2.75 years). After the seminar the students wanted to statistically significantly intensify the topic and believed that hospitals should be prepared for the treatment of victims of terrorism.



CONCLUSION: With the seminar "Military Medicine", which was held as part of the Mannheim reformed curriculum of medicine (MaReCuM plus) in the 5th year, the interest of medical students could be significantly increased. This study could show for the first time that terrorist attacks and the resulting injuries have significant relevance for medical students. Consideration of this topic in all medical school curricula would be justified.

Language: de