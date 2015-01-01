Abstract

In view of the increasing violence and aggression against medical personnel in healthcare facilities, there are considerations by the legislature to punish violent offenders in hospitals more severely. Hospital and emergency room staff are increasingly confronted by physically and psychologically violent patients or their relatives. Sometimes medical treatment in a hospital or emergency room is an exceptional physical or mental situation for many patients and their relatives. In addition, the consumption of alcohol and drugs, long waiting times, psychiatric illnesses and dissatisfaction with medical care or communication problems are considered to be the cause of violence against medical personnel in healthcare facilities. In addition to the physical consequences for the affected employees, the psychological consequences, such as job dissatisfaction, fear of work and posttraumatic stress disorder also pose major challenges for the employer. In order to fulfil the obligation of care towards employees, the latter should provide concepts for protection against violence as part of the company health management. Structural, organizational and personal measures as well as concepts for dealing with aggressive patients are the cornerstones of employee protection. Professional training courses on de-escalation, self-protection and self-defense can also contribute to the protection of employees and are gladly accepted by the staff. Even in the extreme case of a rampage situation, hospital deployment and alarm plans have to be developed and established.

Language: de