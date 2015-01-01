|
Citation
Gee DG, Kribakaran S. Am. J. Psychiatry 2020; 177(5): 378-380.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Yale University, New Haven, Conn.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
32354263
Abstract
Anxiety disorders are the most prevalent mental health disorders, affecting approximately one in three individuals, and they often onset during development (1). Cognitive-behavioral therapy and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors can be highly effective for treating anxiety. However, up to 50% of both youths and adults with anxiety do not respond sufficiently to these evidence-based treatments (2), highlighting the critical need to optimize interventions to more effectively reduce the immense burden of anxiety on individuals and society. Given the dynamic course of anxiety across the lifespan (1), as well as marked developmental changes in frontolimbic circuitry implicated in anxiety (3, 4), tailoring interventions based on developmental stage represents a promising approach to maximize efficacy (5).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Anxiety Disorders; Development; Fear