|
Citation
|
Tian Y, Yue Y, Wang J, Luo T, Li Y, Zhou J. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e582.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry & Mental Health Institute, The Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, Changsha, 410011, China. zhoujs2003@csu.edu.cn.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32349727
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) is a serious issue for healthcare workers and leads to many negative consequences. Several studies have reported on the prevalence of WPV in China, which ranges from 42.2 to 83.3%. However, little information is available regarding the correlates of WPV among healthcare workers and the differences across the different levels of hospitals in China. This study aimed to explore the correlates of WPV and career satisfaction among healthcare workers in China.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Healthcare workers; Survey; Workplace violence