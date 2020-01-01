|
Citation
|
McDaniel JT, Albright DL, Laha-Walsh K, Henson H, McIntosh S. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Social Work, The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32349987
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Access to screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment programmes for alcohol use have been shown to be effective; however, little is known about access to these services among service members and veterans. We examined the association of service member or veteran rural-dwelling area and the following outcomes: recent general health check-up, alcohol screening and alcohol brief intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health informatics; public health; substance misuse