Citation
Azam MQ, Devasthale M, B CR, Kumar A, Sarkar B, Rattan A. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Trauma Surgery and Critical Care, Trauma Center, AIIMSRishikesh, Uttarakhand249203, India.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32349840
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Uttarakhand is an Indian state in the Himalayan foothills, a favored adventure destination in the country due to abundant natural beauty. However, the terrain has also conferred an increased risk of earthquakes, flash floods, and major road tragedies, resulting in as many as 8 major natural disasters in the state in the preceding 20 years. AIIMS Rishikesh, an autonomous central institute, has been entrusted to build a Level 1 Trauma Center in Uttarakhand, which would help improve the response, coordination, and hence outcome in mass casualty scenarios (MCSs).
Language: en
Keywords
MCS preparedness; capacity building; disaster preparedness; drills; mass casualty scenarios