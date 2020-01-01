|
Schneider KE, Brighthaupt SC, Winiker AK, Johnson RM, Musci RJ, Linton SL. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Mental Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 624 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205, USA. Electronic address: slinton1@jhu.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescent drug use has long term health consequences, like substance use disorders and psychiatric illnesses. Proximal health risks, especially for overdose, are amplified when multiple substances are combined. Existing literature on polysubstance use among adolescents has largely focused on alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana, but has largely excluded other drugs like opioids. Understanding how adolescents combine illicit drugs is essential for intervening to prevent poor health outcomes.
Adolescents; Drug use patterns; Latent class analysis; Polysubstance use; Youth risk behavior survey