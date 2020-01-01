|
Miller MB, Dibello AM, Merrill JE, Neighbors C, Carey KB. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies, Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Brown University School of Public Health, Box G-S121-5, Providence, RI 02912, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32354579
OBJECTIVE: Blackouts are associated with other alcohol-related consequences and depression among young adults, but the mechanisms underlying these associations are unclear. Using two separate samples, we tested the hypothesis that blackouts would be linked to symptoms of depression due in part to their association with other alcohol-related consequences.
Alcohol-related consequences; College students; Depression; Drinking; Mental health