Roche AM, Chapman J, Duraisingam V, Phillips B, Finnane J, Pidd K. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
National Centre for Education and Training on Addiction, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia.
PMID
32350917
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: Globally, there is growing concern regarding workers' alcohol use and its implications for health, wellbeing and workplace safety. Male-dominated industries are more susceptible to risky alcohol consumption and its associated harms. This paper investigated the patterns, prevalence and predictors of risky drinking among construction workers. DESIGN AND METHODS: Male construction workers (n = 511) completed a survey measuring alcohol-related measures including Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test - Concise (AUDIT-C), which was compared with population data. Hierarchical multiple regression examined alcohol-related knowledge, perception of risk to workplace safety, psychological distress, job stress, general health, quality of life and workplace alcohol culture variables as predictors of risky drinking.
alcohol use; construction; health and safety; male-dominated industry; workplace