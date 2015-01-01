|
Citation
Morales M, Rafful C, Baker P, Arredondo J, Kang S, Mittal ML, Rocha-Jiménez T, Strathdee SA, Beletsky L. Health Justice 2020; 8(1): e9.
Affiliation
School of Law & Bouvé College of Health Sciences, Northeastern University, Boston, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32350636
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Homeless people who use drugs (PWUD) are often displaced, detained, and/or forced into drug treatment during police crackdowns. Such operations follow a zero-tolerance approach to law enforcement and have a deleterious impact on the health of PWUD. In Mexico, municipal police officers (MPOs) conducted the largest crackdown documented at the Tijuana River Canal (Tijuana Mejora) to dismantle an open drug market. We analyzed active-duty MPOs' attitudes on the rationale, implementation, and outcomes of the crackdown. We also included the involvement of non-governmental allies in the disguised imprisonment as drug treatment referral and potential legal consequences of having illegally detained PWUD.
Keywords
Crackdown; Drug law enforcement; Involuntary drug treatment referral; Mexico; People who use drugs; Police officers