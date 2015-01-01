Abstract

Central-nervous-system (CNS) injuries constitute a significant cause of morbidity (often resulting in long-term disability) and mortality. This cross-sectional study compared the activity and participation of community-dwelling people with severe disability from acquired brain injuries (ABI) (n = 322) and spinal-cord injuries (SCI) (n = 183) to identify risk factors related to disability. Data were collected through a questionnaire survey of community-dwelling people with severe disability attending 65 healthcare centers. The survey included the World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule 2.0 (WHODAS 2.0) and sociodemographic factors. We categorized a registered grade of disability of 1 or 2 as severe disability. WHODAS 2.0 domain and summary scores were compared between the ABI and SCI groups, and risk factors associated with disability were identified through regression analysis. ABI participants had significantly higher disability in cognition and relationships, whereas patients with SCI had higher disability in mobility (p < 0.05). Onset duration was negatively correlated with cognition, relationships, participation, and summary scores in ABI participants (p < 0.05). Neither group's socioeconomic factors were associated with WHODA 2.0 scores. Understanding the different patterns of disability between SCI and ABI in community-dwelling people with severe disability helps establish future plans for the management of health resources.

