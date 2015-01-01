Abstract

Horizontal violence and workplace bullying towards new graduate nurses has been well known to the nursing profession since the 1960s, unfortunately decades later the problem still persists. The consequences of incivility towards new graduate nurses have devastating results including: high staff turnover rates, monetary loss for employers, as well as has serious impacts on the victim's mental and physical health. Though there are multiple theories of the cause of horizontal violence and bullying towards new graduate nurses, the most common reported causes are working in a hierarchy culture, managerial styles and personal feelings of insecurity. The solution to horizontal violence and bullying towards new graduate nurses is complex, healthcare administrators and managers have an important role in improving workplace culture. All staff members have the right to work in an environment free from abuse, harassment, or any forms of workplace violence.

