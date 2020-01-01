Abstract

Social determinants of health (SDoH) influence risk of injury. We conducted a population-based, case-control study to identify which social determinants influence burn injury in children. Children (≤16 years of age) admitted to a Canadian regional burn center between January 1, 1999 and March 30, 2017 were matched based on age, sex, and geographic location 1:5 with an uninjured control cohort from the general population. Population-level administrative data describing the SDoH at the Manitoba Center for Health Policy (MCHP) were compared between the cohorts. Specific SDoH were chosen based on a published systematic review conducted by the research team. In the final multivariable model, children from a low-income household odds ratio (OR) (95% confidence interval) 1.97 (1.46, 2.65), in care 1.57 (1.11, 2.21), from a family that received income assistance 1.71 (1.33, 2.19) and born to a teen mother 1.43 (1.13, 1.81) were significantly associated with an increased risk of pediatric burn injury. This study identified SDoH that are associated with an increased risk of burn injury. This case-control study supports the finding that children from a low-income household, children in care, from a family that received income assistance, and children born to a teen mother are at an elevated risk of burn injury. Identifying children at increased potential risk allows targeting of burn risk reduction and home safety programs.



