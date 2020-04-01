Abstract

PURPOSE: The rate of vaginal foreign body (VFB) injury has been increasing in recent years. VFB will cause vaginal inflammation, injury and negative psychological impacts in girls. Our study aimed to elucidate the need of psychological referral in children with VFB. DESIGN AND METHODS: A case-control study was performed. A total of 67 girls who visited the clinic due to vaginal foreign bodies were recruited. A questionnaire and Family environment scale-Chinese version (FES-CV) and social anxiety scale for children-Chinese version (SASC-CV) were completed by parents and children. Demographic information, parenting pattern, girls' social anxiety status, and their daily life trajectory and outdoor activities were collected.



RESULTS: The mean age of the 67 girls with VFB was 6.6 ± 2.1 years with a range of 2 years10 months-13 years. The 72 girls of the control group were age-matched with the patients. Scorings in two subscales of FES-CV including family cohesion, emotion expression were significantly lower in the VFB group than those in the control group (7.2 ± 2.4 vs. 7.9 ± 1.7, p < 0.05; 5.2 ± 1.6 vs. 6.5 ± 1.3, p < 0.001). Social anxiety level was higher in the VFB group comparing with the control group. Shorter time of outdoor activities (t = 3.205, p = 0.002) and significantly longer screen time were in the VFB group (t = 5.74, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: The occurrence of VFB was associated with parenting patterns and social anxiety level. Psychiatric referral is required in children with VFB.



