Citation
Sun L, Wang C, Shen Q, Zhu L, Gao H, Chen D, Jin L. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Gynecology, Children's Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, National Clinical Research Center for Child Health, Hangzhou, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32349881
Abstract
PURPOSE: The rate of vaginal foreign body (VFB) injury has been increasing in recent years. VFB will cause vaginal inflammation, injury and negative psychological impacts in girls. Our study aimed to elucidate the need of psychological referral in children with VFB. DESIGN AND METHODS: A case-control study was performed. A total of 67 girls who visited the clinic due to vaginal foreign bodies were recruited. A questionnaire and Family environment scale-Chinese version (FES-CV) and social anxiety scale for children-Chinese version (SASC-CV) were completed by parents and children. Demographic information, parenting pattern, girls' social anxiety status, and their daily life trajectory and outdoor activities were collected.
Language: en
Keywords
Family environment scale; Parental child-rearing practices; Social anxiety scale; Vaginal foreign body