CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Buisman RSM, Pittner K, Tollenaar MS, Lindenberg J, van den Berg LJM, Compier-de Block LHCG, van Ginkel JR, Alink LRA, Bakermans-Kranenburg MJ, Elzinga BM, van Ijzendoorn MH. PLoS One 2020; 15(4): e0232792.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32353064
|
Abstract
|
[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0225839. There are errors in the values presented in Tables 2, 3 and 4. A number of symbols are present that are incorrect.].
Language: en