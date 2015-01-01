SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hawkins D, Davis L, Punnett L, Kriebel D. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Public Health Program, Schools of Arts and Sciences, MCPHS University, Boston, MA (Hawkins); Occupational Health Surveillance Program, Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Boston, MA (Davis); Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Massachusetts, Lowell, MA (Punnett); Department of Public Health, University of Massachusetts, Lowell, MA (Kriebel).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000001870

PMID

32358472

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore mortality rates and trends according to the occupation of workers who died from the deaths of despair (DoD).

METHODS: Death certificates for deaths due to poisonings (including opioid-related overdoses), suicides, and alcoholic liver disease occurring in Massachusetts from 2000 to 2015 were collected and coded according to the occupation of the decedent. Mortality rates and trends in mortality were calculated for each occupation.

RESULTS: DoDs increased by more than 50% between 2000-2004 and 2011-2015. There were substantial differences in mortality rates and trends according to occupation. Blue collar workers were at a particularly elevated risk for DoD and had elevated trends for these deaths, notably: construction and farming, fishing, and forestry workers.

CONCLUSIONS: Interventions should be targeted to occupations with elevated mortality rates and trends. Occupational risk factors that may contribute to these disparities should be explored.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print