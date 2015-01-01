Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore mortality rates and trends according to the occupation of workers who died from the deaths of despair (DoD).



METHODS: Death certificates for deaths due to poisonings (including opioid-related overdoses), suicides, and alcoholic liver disease occurring in Massachusetts from 2000 to 2015 were collected and coded according to the occupation of the decedent. Mortality rates and trends in mortality were calculated for each occupation.



RESULTS: DoDs increased by more than 50% between 2000-2004 and 2011-2015. There were substantial differences in mortality rates and trends according to occupation. Blue collar workers were at a particularly elevated risk for DoD and had elevated trends for these deaths, notably: construction and farming, fishing, and forestry workers.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions should be targeted to occupations with elevated mortality rates and trends. Occupational risk factors that may contribute to these disparities should be explored.

