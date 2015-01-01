Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol labels are one strategy for communicating health information to consumers. This study tested the extent to which consumers recalled alcohol labels with national drinking guidelines and examined the impact of labels on awareness and knowledge of the guidelines.



METHOD: A quasi-experimental study was conducted in two jurisdictions in northern Canada examining the impact of labels on the following outcomes: unprompted and prompted recall of the drinking guideline label message, awareness of the drinking guidelines, and knowledge of the daily and weekly recommended drink limits. The intervention site applied labels with national drinking guidelines, a cancer warning, and standard drink information to alcohol containers in its liquor store, whereas the comparison site did not apply these labels. In total, 2,049 cohort participants in both sites were recruited to complete surveys before and at two time points after the intervention. Changes in outcomes were examined using generalized estimating equations.



RESULTS: After the intervention, unprompted and prompted recall of the drinking guideline label message increased more in the intervention versus comparison site (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 10.8, 95% CI [0.9, 127.6]; AOR = 7.0, 95% CI [3.3, 14.9], respectively). Awareness of the drinking guidelines increased 2.9 times more in the intervention versus comparison site (AOR = 2.9, 95% CI [2.0, 4.3]). In addition, knowledge of the daily and weekly drink limits increased 1.5 and 1.4 times more in the intervention versus comparison site, respectively (daily: AOR = 1.5, 95% CI [1.0, 2.1]; weekly: AOR = 1.4, 95% CI [1.0, 2.0]).



CONCLUSIONS: Enhanced alcohol labels get noticed and may be an effective population-level strategy for increasing awareness and knowledge of national drinking guidelines.

