Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Increasing numbers of substance users report simultaneous alcohol and marijuana (SAM) use such that their effects overlap. More research is needed to understand what motivates this behavior, especially to inform interventions that address SAM use. A 26-item measure of SAM motives was designed and tested in previous research. The purpose of the current study was to validate that measure and create a briefer version of it.



METHOD: Using two waves of data from a multi-site sample of college students (n = 1,014), exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses were conducted to develop a brief 11-item SAM Motives Measure (B-SMM). Negative binomial regression analyses were conducted to assess the reliability and validity of both the original and brief measures.



RESULTS: The brief measure contains four subscales (conformity, positive effects, calm/coping, and social) that match the empirically supported motivational model of substance use. Internal consistency of the subscales ranged from.77 to.87. Most subscales significantly predicted frequency and consequences of SAM use both concurrently and prospectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The psychometrically sound measure developed in this study facilitates the examination of SAM motives in clinical settings with time-constrained patient contact and can be valuable for research involving frequent and repeated measures of substance use behaviors.

Language: en