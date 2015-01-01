Abstract

The main aims of this study were, firstly, to investigate the frequency, location, and severity of injuries in amateur badminton players, and then to determine risk factors that may be associated with a higher incidence of injuries.A cross-sectional study, composed of 150 players drawn from the 2018 BWF European Senior Championships, was analyzed. The definitions and types of injury included in the study are based on those published in previous epidemiology studies.Among the 150 players analyzed, 221 injuries were observed, of which the highest proportion (40.3%, n = 89) affected the lower limb. Of these 22.44% were to the knee and 18.3% to the leg. In the upper limb, the shoulder was most frequently affected (11.8%). The mean rate of injuries per 1000 hours of play was 0.134 (standard deviation [SD]: 0.1), with 0.138 (SD: 0.1) among the male players and 0.131 (SD: 0.08) among the female players (P = .981: F = 0.001). The average duration of the injuries suffered exceeded 28 days in 34.5% of the cases.The incidence of injury varied according to sex and age. Most injuries affected the muscles, especially those of the knee (in the lower limbs) and the shoulder (in the upper limbs).

