Citation
Hareza D, Langley R, Haskell MG, King K. South. Med. J. 2020; 113(5): 232-239.
Affiliation
From the Department of Medicine, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Raleigh, Marilyn Goss Haskell, Innovative One Health Solutions, Raleigh, North Carolina, and the Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Southern Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
32358618
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Injuries resulting from contact with animals are a significant public health concern. This study quantifies and updates nonfatal bite and sting injuries by noncanine sources using the most recent data available (2011-2015) from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-All Injury Program with the purpose of using these updates to better understand public health consequences and prevention techniques. Increased rates of bites and stings can be expected in this study's time frame, possibly caused by the increasing human population expanding into animal territories, as well as changes in animal geographic distribution and pet ownership.
Language: en