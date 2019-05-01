Abstract

Speed is at the core of the road safety problem and speed management is a tool for road safety. Speed limits that are more credible are supposed to encourage drivers to comply with speed limits, with consequent benefits for road safety. Credible speed limit has been found to be affected by the features of the road surroundings in previous research. This study investigated, by using a questionnaire, whether or not the current legal speed limit is credible on a variety of current UK road environments and what the difference is between the proposed speed limit and the chosen, self-reported driving speed. The survey result revealed that road layout and the roadside environment affected the intrinsic perception of choice of speed and speed limit. Chosen speed limit and proposed speed are not identical but are related with each other. The higher the speed limit drivers perceived, the higher speed they tended to drive.

Language: en