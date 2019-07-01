Abstract

Work zone area types include advance warning area, transition area, and activity area. The geometric conditions, traffic control aspects, traffic operations, and driver's maneuverability differ within each work zone area type. Therefore, the odds of getting involved in a crash and factors associated with injury severity vary by work zone area type. The focus of this research is to examine the odds of getting involved in a crash in work zone advance warning, transition, and activity areas by injury severity. Five years (2010-2014) of crash data for the state of North Carolina was obtained from the Highway Safety Information Systems (HSIS) and used in this research. Three partial proportional odds models and one proportional odds model were developed using Statistical Analysis Software (SAS) in this research. The results indicate that the odds of getting involved in a work zone crash in the transition area when compared to the advance warning area is higher during cloudy weather condition, on wet roads and interstates, and on roads equipped with double yellow / no passing zone, with rigid post barrier, grass, and flexible post barrier median. Further, the odds of getting involved in a work zone crash in the activity area when compared to the advance warning area is higher during cloudy weather condition, on interstate and US routes, and on roads with stop and go signal, double yellow / no passing zone and flexible post barrier median. Overall, the findings indicate that the odds and factors associated with crash occurrence depend on the work zone area type. The odds of getting involved in a severe or moderate injury crash is higher on curved roads in all the three work zone area types compared to straight roads. It is higher 1) in the advance warning area on roads with semi-flexible post barrier medians, 2) in the transition area on US routes, and 3) in the activity area on dark lighted roads, US routes, and State routes. Overall, the odds of getting involved in a severe or moderate injury crash and associated factors vary by work zone area type. The findings from this research assist the practitioners to take precautionary measures and reduce the odds of getting involved in a crash by implementing work zone area-specific safety countermeasures.

Language: en