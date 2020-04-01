|
Kimura N, van Deursen R. Gait Posture 2020; 79: 80-85.
School of Healthcare Sciences, Cardiff University, Heath Park Campus, Cardiff CF14 4XN, Wales, UK. Electronic address: vandeursenr@cardiff.ac.uk.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32361657
BACKGROUND: Visual dual-task skills are essential for stable ambulation in everyday life such as walking while reading text. Gait analysis in a virtual environment can provide insight into altered walking performance while visual dual-tasking. RESEARCH QUESTION: How visual dual-tasking including cognitive load of reading text and altered optical flow influences walking speed and stability in healthy adults? Also, is there a relationship between the mediolateral centre of mass(CoM) displacement and mediolateral trunk movement? METHODS: Nineteen able-bodied young adults performed self-selected walking on a treadmill in a virtual environment under the following three conditions; single-task walking, walking while viewing scrolling lines, and walking while reading text scrolling on the screen. Three-dimensional motion analysis was used to measure the effect of dual-tasking on gait velocity, step length, mediolateral CoM displacement, and mediolateral thorax inclination.
|
Center of mass; Gait stability; Trunk movement; Virtual reality; Visual Dual-task