|
Citation
|
Zinn ME, Huntley ED, Keating DP. J. Adolesc. 2020; 81: 61-72.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute for Social Research, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA; Department of Psychology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA. Electronic address: keatingd@umich.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32361462
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Early life adversity (ELA) can result in negative behavioral outcomes, including internalizing and externalizing problems. Evidence suggests that adolescence is a critical developmental period for processing ELA. Identity formation, which is crucial to this developmental period, may moderate the effect between ELA and these problems. One potential moderating variable associated with identity formation is the latent construct Prospective Self, comprised of future-oriented attitudes and behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; Adolescent health; Adverse childhood experiences; Early life adversity; Internalizing and externalizing problems; Self-concept