Ranjit A, Latvala A, Kinnunen TH, Kaprio J, Korhonen T. Addict. Behav. 2020; 108: e106427.
Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM), University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland. Electronic address: tellervo.korhonen@helsinki.fi.
32361366
Depression has been suggested to hinder smoking cessation, especially when co-occurring with nicotine dependence. The study aimed to examine the longitudinal association of depressive symptoms with smoking cessation among daily smokers. The study utilized adult Finnish twin cohort where 1438 daily smokers (mean age: 38.3, range: 33-45) in 1990 were re-examined for their smoking status in 2011. We assessed baseline depressive symptoms with the Beck Depression Inventory, and the self-reported smoking status at follow-up. The methods included multinomial logistic regression and time to event analyses, adjusted for multiple covariates (age, sex, marital status, social class, heavy drinking occasions, and health status) and smoking heaviness at baseline assessed by cigarettes per day (CPD). Additionally, within-twin-pair analyses were conducted.
Cigarettes per day; Daily smoker; Depressive symptoms; Smoking cessation; Twin