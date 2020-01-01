|
Marks AN, Sol JA, Domitrovich JW, West MR, Ruby BC. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Montana Center for Work Physiology and Exercise Metabolism, University of Montana, Missoula, MT. Electronic address: brent.ruby@mso.umt.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32359881
INTRODUCTION: Wildland firefighters (WLFF) work long hours in extreme environments, resulting in high daily total energy expenditure. Increasing work-shift eating episodes and/or providing rations that promote convenient eating has shown augmented self-selected work output, as has regular carbohydrate (CHO) consumption. It remains unclear how current WLFF feeding strategies compare to more frequent nutrient delivery. Our aim was to determine WLFFs' self-selected field total energy intake (TEI), composition, and feeding patterns during wildland fire suppression shifts.
carbohydrate; field study; occupational physiology; performance monitoring; wildland firefighting