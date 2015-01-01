Abstract

Opioid-related harms are a major public health concern in North America. In the United States and Canada, respectively, over 72,000 and about 4100 people died of a drug overdose in 2017, the vast ma- jority of which were opioid-related (Government of Canada, 2018; National Institute on Drug Abuse, 2019). Opioid-related overdose deaths in the United States have been increasing on an exponential trajectory since 1979, with the introduction of illicit synthetic opioids driving the most recent increases (Jalal et al., 2018). Overdose is one manifestation of the high prevalence of opioid use disorder (OUD, Bose et al., 2016) other outcomes include ...

