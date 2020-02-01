SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yarmohammadi A, Baxter SL, Ediriwickrema LS, Williams EC, Kobayashi LM, Liu CY, Korn BS, Kikkawa DO. Ophthalmology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Shiley Eye Institute and Viterbi Family Department of Ophthalmology, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, California; Division of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, California; Division of Plastic Surgery, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, California. Electronic address: dkikkawa@ucsd.edu.

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ophtha.2020.02.007

32359837

Since 2017, standing electric scooters (e-scooters) have been deploying rapidly in metropolitan areas worldwide, with an increasing number of injuries being reported.1–4 Based on current literature, understanding facial trauma in the context of e-scooter use remains understudied. Most prior studies have grouped facial fractures in aggregate without specifying exact patterns. Moreover, none have examined ophthalmologic sequelae.


