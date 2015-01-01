Abstract

Road traffic injuries are a major public health problem. The UN mandates

WHO to monitor road safety through a series of Global Status Report on Road Safety. In the 2018 edition of the global status report, WHO generated estimates on road traffic fatalities for all its member states on the basis of data from 2016.2 To enable international comparisons and application of standardised methods, in the 2019 report,3 countries were grouped into four categories: countries with eligible vital registration data for cause of death (group 1); countries with other sources of data for cause of death (group 2); small population (group 3); and countries without eligible vital registration data on cause of death (group 4).



The method applied to group 1 considers several factors: latest available vital registration data and their completeness, level of detail in the International Classification of Disease codes4 to identify road traffic deaths, and proportion of deaths coded as “injuries from event of undetermined intent”. Although no adjustments were applied to group 3, regression modelling was applied for groups 2 and 4. Details of the covariates used for the regression model are explained elsewhere.2,3



As an example, following the release of the global status report, Russia (group 1) hosted several consultations involving all relevant ministries, agencies, and leading national scientific institutions on road traffic injuries to review WHO’s national estimate on road traffic deaths. Through these consultations, comprehensive vital registration data were released for 2016. The new estimates that were generated were 19% lower than originally calculated and were in line with official data reported by ...

