Abstract

In China, around 90% of traffic crashes at signalized intersections take place within the signal change intervals, especially during signal change from green to red. Hence, yellow time, which is a part of inter-green time, is of great significance to the safety of signalized intersections. The conventional calculation method for duration of yellow light (DYL) ignores the stochastic characteristics of drivers, which we believe is an important factor in this calculation. Therefore, the purpose of this research is to investigate a new approach to calculate DYL based on safety reliability theory in which the randomness of human factors is taken into consideration. Firstly, a comprehensive literature review concerning the conventional calculation methods of DYL is conducted. Secondly, a theoretical calculation method of DYL based on safety reliability theory is put forward which, different from the conventional methods, accounts for the stochastic characteristics of drivers. Additionally, a driving simulation experiment is designed to obtain two driving behavior parameters of Chinese drivers: perception-reaction time (PRT) and safe acceptable acceleration (SAA). Thirdly, a Monte Carlo simulation is employed to simulate the interactive process of PRT and SAA, and solve the proposed model. Finally, according to the Monte Carlo simulation results, a look-up table describing the relationship between DYL, safety reliability (50-90%) and approaching speed (15-40 km/h) is made.



RESULTS show that this method successfully incorporates the probabilistic nature of driving behavior. Taking the safety reliability into consideration can provide a more reasonable method to calculate the DYL of signalized intersections.

Language: en