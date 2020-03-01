Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examined the relationship between military sexual assault and structural factors including base (e.g., base density) and community (e.g., economic deprivation) characteristics.



METHODS: Data on military sexual assault against men and women for fiscal years 2013-2016 were drawn from Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office's 2017 report, "Sexual Assault Received at Military Installations and Combat Areas of Interest." Base information was pulled from fiscal years 2012 and 2013 Department of Defense's Base Structure Reports. Community-level information was drawn from 5-year American Community Survey estimates (2008-2012). Analyses were conducted in 2019. Negative binomial models were used to examine predictors of military sexual assault.



RESULTS: Compared with civilian personnel, higher concentrations of military personnel on bases increased military sexual assault (incident rate ratio=1.01, p=0.025). Compared with Air Force-controlled installations, Navy and Marine bases were associated with higher military sexual assault prevalence (incident rate ratio=2.22, p<0.001; incident rate ratio=2.38, p<0.001, respectively). Community economic disadvantage was inversely related to military sexual assault (incident rate ratio=0.69, p=0.001), whereas residential mobility (incident rate ratio=1.07, p=0.002), percentage of racial/ethnic minorities (incident rate ratio=1.02, p=0.024 black; incident rate ratio=1.03, p<0.001 Hispanic), and percentage of residents who are veterans (incident rate ratio=1.13, p<0.001) were positively related to military sexual assault.



CONCLUSIONS: Military sexual assault prevalence is associated with the structural characteristics of military installations and characteristics of the communities in which these installations are located.



FINDINGS suggest that further research on structural predictors of military sexual assault is needed and prevention programs and services may benefit from more community engagement.



