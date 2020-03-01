SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stoklosa H, Kunzler N, Ma ZB, Luna JCJ, de Vedia GM, Erickson TB. Ann. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Emergency Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA; Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, Cambridge, MA.

(Copyright © 2020, American College of Emergency Physicians, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.annemergmed.2020.03.007

32362432

To our knowledge, there are no published reports of heat exhaustion and pesticide exposure in a labor trafficked patient in the literature. Here we represent the case of J.C.J.L., who was labor trafficked. He presented to a local emergency department with heat exhaustion and pesticide exposure related to working conditions in a Mississippi corn field. Unfortunately, while he received medical treatment, his labor trafficking condition was missed. Emergency departments should be equipped to assess for human trafficking and connect trafficked persons with the resources they need. Emergency physicians should maintain a high index of suspicion for human trafficking among migrant workers presenting with occupation-related complaints.

Copyright © 2020 American College of Emergency Physicians. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Keywords: Human trafficking; .


Language: en
