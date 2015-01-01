Abstract

Background: Wheelchair users (WCUs) often rely on ramps for access to transit buses. Previous studies indicate WCUs have difficulty using ramps for bus ingress/egress and many transportation-related incidents occur on ramps. However, experiences of WCU ramp usage during ingress/egress have not been fully described.Methods: Cross-sectional, internet-based survey of WCUs who ride transit buses was conducted. The participants were queried on frequency of bus usage, difficulty and incidents involving ramps, and factors contributing to difficulty and incidents. Wheelchair characteristics, primary condition, and whether participants received travel training were also captured. Chi-square was used to describe relationships between wheelchair type and frequency of difficulties and incidents, and odd ratios were used to determine likelihood of the incidents.Results: The majority (55.7%) of 384 participants reported using public transportation ≥ 1 per week. Seventy-eight percent of WCUs had ≥ 1 ramp incident over the past 3 years, with an increased likelihood of incidents occurring during ingress (OR = 1.53; CI 1.21-1.86). Of those who had an incident, 22% were injured or had damage to their wheelchair. Over 60% of those who had an incident identified steep ramp slope as being the contributing factor. Steep ramp slope, exterior ramp thresholds and wet surfaces were the most common contributing factors to difficulty using ramps.Conclusion: This is the first large-scale US study enabling WCUs to describe their experiences using transit bus ramps. Despite ADA guidelines, steep ramps remain the primary factor contributing to incidents and difficulty when using ramps to access transit buses.Implications for rehabilitationThe discrepancy between ADA maximum allowable ramp slopes for the built environment and transit buses may require an increased level of effort that is a barrier to transportation accessibility for some wheelchair users.Wheelchair users who access transit buses should be made aware of, and trained, to navigate ramp configurations found in the environment.We suggest rehabilitation therapists provide skills training specific to navigating transit bus ramp slopes that may be steeper and narrower than building ramps.

Language: en