Abstract

Acquired brain injury (ABI) can lead to life-long changes and disability. The complex and extensive nature of behavioural, cognitive, executive, physical and psychological difficulties mean ABI survivors and their families may come into contact with a range of health and social care services as part of their long-term care. This study aimed to understand the ABI knowledge base of professionals across a range of organisations within the UK, and to identify areas for improvement. This was achieved through a mixed methods approach using a mixed methods questionnaire (117 participants) and qualitative semi-structured interviews about service experiences (31 participants) of professionals and service users (families and individuals with ABI). Participants included UK health and social care professionals, ABI specialists, ABI survivors and family members. Data were collected from February 2017 to April 2018. The results of the study identified a lack of knowledge and understanding of ABI among health and social care professionals in the UK, from those involved in acute care through to long-term community services. Poor knowledge was associated with a lack of understanding of "hidden" disabilities associated with ABI, a lack of empathy and a lack of knowledge regarding specific safeguarding. Health and social care professionals across a range of services could benefit in ABI-specific training to improve their knowledge and improve the service currently being provided to individuals with ABI and their families.



© 2020 The Authors. Health and Social Care in the Community published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

Language: en